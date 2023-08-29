Bishop Reginald Jackson calls on Governor Brian Kemp to oppose threats by Trump loyalist against District Attorney Fani Willis

Photo caption: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
As first reported by USA Today, Bishop Reginald Jackson, Presiding Prelate of the 6th Episcopal District of Georgia, called upon Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to publicly oppose any efforts waged against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In recent weeks, Donald Trump and his extreme loyalists have publicly pressured Governor Kemp to remove or discipline the District Attorney.
Late last week, Bishop Jackson led a rally and prayer vigil at the Georgia Capitol with other faith leaders, elected officials and community activists to voice strong support for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, her decision to indict Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants for illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, and made it clear that Donald Trump’s continued threatening behavior toward members of Georgia’s law enforcement and the judiciary will not stand.
The Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) comprises 534 churches within the State of Georgia, totaling over 90,000 parishioners.
The following is an open letter sent to Governor Kemp from Bishop Jackson after last week’s rally:
August 24, 2023
The Honorable Brian P. KempGovernor State of Georgia 203 State Capitol Atlanta, GA 30334
Dear Gov. Kemp:Trust you and your family are well and that your work is progressing. I am writing on behalf of faith leaders across the State of Georgia in regard to the indictment of Former President Donald Trump and 18 others in an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The indictment was released after an almost 2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. You and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, were among those who testified before the grand jury. As a result of the indictment there has been outrage, cries of hatred, racism and violence. Now, there are calls from some in the Georgia General Assembly for an investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Through a law signed by you last session, The Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission appointed by you, would discipline, remove, or apply measures against prosecutors believed not to be acting strongly enough or carrying out laws. We believe that this action is totally unnecessary and inappropriate. There is no evidence that District Attorney Willis has been partisan, unprofessional, violated any laws or has done anything to show favoritism. We strongly call upon you to make it publicly known that you do not support the calls of those who seek an investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. This statement would put to rest this divisive, polarizing, partisan and inflammatory attempt to disrupt our state and its people. You and Secretary Raffensperger have both testified that the election was not stolen. If you would like, faith leaders across the state would be happy to discuss this matter with you as soon as possible, as this matter is time sensitive. You may call me at my office (XXX) XXX-XXX, cell (XXX) XXX-XXX or email: XXX. All God’s best. Sincerely, Reginald T. Jackson Bishop