Bishop Reginald Jackson calls on Governor Brian Kemp to oppose threats by Trump loyalist against District Attorney Fani Willis

Photo caption: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

As first reported by USA Today, Bishop Reginald Jackson, Presiding Prelate of the 6th Episcopal District of Georgia, called upon Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to publicly oppose any efforts waged against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In recent weeks, Donald Trump and his extreme loyalists have publicly pressured Governor Kemp to remove or discipline the District Attorney.

Late last week, Bishop Jackson led a rally and prayer vigil at the Georgia Capitol with other faith leaders, elected officials and community activists to voice strong support for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, her decision to indict Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants for illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, and made it clear that Donald Trump’s continued threatening behavior toward members of Georgia’s law enforcement and the judiciary will not stand.

The Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) comprises 534 churches within the State of Georgia, totaling over 90,000 parishioners.

The following is an open letter sent to Governor Kemp from Bishop Jackson after last week’s rally: