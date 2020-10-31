Bishop Rance Allen, 71, Has Passed Away

The singer and preacher was known for the gospel song “Something About the Name Jesus.”

By Brooklyn White, ESSENCE

Ohio’s Bishop Rance Allen, a minister and singer widely known for the gospel hit “Something About the Name Jesus,” has passed away. He was 71.

News of his death was formally announced by Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr., who is the Adjutant General of the Church of God in Christ. “God, who is omnipotent and omniscient, has summoned His Servant, Bishop Rance Lee Allen, to eternal rest,” the official note reads.

Allen grew in fame as a lead singer of the Rance Allen Group, which he formed with his brothers, Thomas and Steve Allen. Together, they crafted classics like “Miracle Worker” and “You That I Trust.” Bishop Allen also worked with the Clark Sisters, as well as the group’s mother, the late Dr. Mattie Moss Clark. He appeared on the song “Trust In Him,” alongside the sisters on their 1989 album, Bringing It Back Home. In 1981, was featured in a televised tribute to Dr. Clark.

Ever dedicated to ministry, Allen served as pastor at the New Bethel Church of God in Christ in Toledo, Ohio.

The aforementioned statement noted Allen’s family will hold a private memorial service due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen Marie Allen.

Read the full statement on Allen’s passing below.