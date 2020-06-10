Bishop McClory responds to death of George Floyd and area protests

“I share the sentiments of my brother U.S. Bishops and join in their prayers for George Floyd, his loved ones and all those who experience racial injustice. We, like so many of you, are outraged by his tragic death.

“In his statement Sunday, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) observed accurately that ‘We need to finally root out the racial injustice that still infects too many areas of American society.’

“Every human person is created beautifully in the image and likeness of God. We are called to serve one another with mercy and love. In many communities, including Northwest Indiana, people have gathered to express their extreme sadness, justified frustration and anger with the injustices that many in our nation endure. Violence and self-destruction should be rejected. Peaceful protests should be met with understanding and compassion.

“In a particular way, I am asking our priests to include special prayer intentions in all our Masses for an end to injustice and the scourge of racism, and that we be inspired to bring compassion, mercy, and justice to this hurting world.

“Let us pray that God will bring much needed healing to our communities and nation. Let us pray for all victims of racial injustice. Let us pray for those in law enforcement and public service who earnestly fight for the protection and dignity of all human life.”

Most Reverend Robert J. McClory

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Gary