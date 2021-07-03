Bishop Grant arrested with Reverend Jackson, calls it “a great honor”  

By Chinta Strausberg

Calling it a “national call for moral revival,” Reverend Jesse Jackson and his National Field Director, Bishop Tavis Grant, on Tuesday, June 29, reflected on their arrest outside the U.S. Supreme Court, with Grant saying it was an honor to be cuffed in the name of social justice.

“Because we supported the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to be passed, we were arrested,” Grant said. “Reverend Jackson took the protest into the streets in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to highlight the need for civil disobedience to counter the Republican obstruction of democracy.”

Jackson and Grant were reflecting on Wednesday (June 23) when they, along with Bishop William Barber II, co-chair of the Poor Peoples Campaign, and more than 20 other people, were arrested by U.S. Capitol police. Jonathan Jackson, Reverend Jackson’s son, was by his father’s side when the reverend was arrested.

Jackson, Grant and Barber were charged with “Commoving,” which Grant said is equivalent to blocking traffic. Grant confirmed they did not go to jail; rather they were each ticketed and fined $50.

Asked if it were an honor to be arrested with Jackson and Barber, Grant said, “It was overwhelming, considering what happened on January 6.”

Grant was referring to the day when pro-Trump insurgents stormed the U.S. Capitol building on a “stop the steal” protest where Congress was inside certifying the Electoral College results that favored Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

When the insurgents infiltrated the building, congressmen hid under their desks and placed gas masks over their faces as they were scurried away to safety.

June 23 was a day Jackson and Grant say they will never forget. “Being arrested with Reverend Jesse Jackson in and of itself was the magnitude of it, at age 80 and with his health challenges and unrelenting and undaunting in terms of his commitment to carry on the cause of civil disobedience,” Grant reflected. “It was one of those moments I will never forget.”

Applauding the work of Barber and the Poor Peoples Campaign, Grant said, “They are putting their feet and their bodies on the line for the cause of democracy and making this a more perfect union.”

“The legacy of Reverend Jackson continues in the leadership of Bishop William Barber and the Poor Peoples Campaign,” Grant said.

“That work of fighting for the poor, not fighting the poor and the work of building coalitions of Blacks, browns, whites, LGBTQs, Native Americans and the marginalized is a great symbol and substance of the work of Reverend Jackson and Bishop Barber and should be commended,” said Grant.

“It was just remarkable to see Reverend Jackson with his own personal challenges continue on the footsteps of civil rights leadership, which is so desperately needed today,” Grant said.

The demonstrators were also protesting the Republican filibuster, which was key in defeating the Democrats’ efforts to pass the For the People Act, needed for greater access to voting.

After the bill failed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the Republicans for failing to begin the debate process and amend the bill.

“Now, Republican senators may have prevented us from having a debate on voting rights today, but I want to be very clear about one thing: the fight to protect voting rights is not over by no means,” Schumer said. “In the fight for voting rights, this vote was the starting gun, not the finish line.”

Jackson made their presence clear: “We come not as an insurrection group, but as a resurrection group,” he said while marching with protesters down Constitution Avenue. “Today, we must fill up the jails. If you call yourself a child of God, you ought to act like it sometimes.”

The protesters also targeted Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.VA) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for refusing to vote for the $15 an hour minimum wage increase.