Bishop Claude Porter, a pivotal figure in the Greater West Side community of Chicago and beyond, has died at the age of 88 on December 30, 2025. His lifetime of work in intertwining faith, politics, and social service amounted to an extraordinary legacy that impacted countless lives and institutions.

Born on January 21, 1937, in Memphis, Tennessee, Porter was deeply influenced by a family legacy steeped in church leadership. He answered his own call to ministry in 1960, moving to Chicago shortly after, where he became a beloved pastor and community organizer, founding Proviso Missionary Baptist Church and later in 1968 he founded the nonprofit Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action Inc (PLCCA). Under his visionary leadership, PLCCA evolved into a major provider of social services, workforce development, and housing assistance, making it an essential part of the region’s community structure.

Globally recognized for his efforts, Bishop Porter was a monumental presence in Chicago’s civic and social sectors. His partnerships and initiatives reached beyond boardrooms, influencing policy and mobilizing communities. He played a key role in establishing organizations such as Interfaith and the Proviso Township Ministerial Alliance Network, which continue to serve as pillars of support and advocacy in the region.

As an advocate for health and education, Bishop Porter championed initiatives to provide critical health resources and education in underserved communities. His contributions were numerous and recognized widely, including a Cook County Board resolution in 2016 lauding his lifelong dedication.

Bishop Porter is survived by his beloved wife, Earnestine Porter, two daughters Beverly Smith and Claudette Harrell, seven cherished grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. One daughter, Debra Porter- Strickland preceded him in death. As tributes pour in from family members and leaders within the community, Bishop Porter is celebrated for his profound impact as a mentor and steadfast friend, even providing guidance to notable figures such as President Barack Obama.

Mrs. Porter with her husband, Bishop Porter.

Bishop Porter’s services will be held on January 10, 2026, at First Baptist Church of Melrose Park, 2114 Main Street, Melrose Park, Illinois 60160. The Wake is 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with services from 11 a.m. to Noon. His enduring legacy remains a beacon of inspiration for the countless communities and individuals privileged to have been touched by his life’s work.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to PLCCA, Inc. You can make a donation by visiting their website at www.plcca.org. This gesture supports the organization’s mission and can be a meaningful way to honor Bishop Dr. Claude Porter.

For further details or inquiries, contact Bonnie DeShong at PLCCA, Inc. via email at [email protected] or by phone at (312) 953-8431.

Bishop Dr. Claude Porter (center) with PLCCA cast of film – “I Want to Live.”



About Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action Inc (PLCCA, Inc.)

The mission of PLCCA is to champion social change by “Promoting community development and empowering people through education, training, and supportive services.” Founded in 1968 by Bishop Dr. Claude Porter, PLCCA operates as a private Illinois not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation. Its focus is to serve low-income residents in Cook County’s Proviso and Leyden Townships, the municipality of Norridge, and the broader Chicago metropolitan region. PLCCA continues its mission by enhancing, developing, and implementing practical services designed to support low-income residents and the community at large through over 30 wraparound service programs. To learn more, please visit www.plcca.org.