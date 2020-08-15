Birthplace of Gospel Music suffers devastating blow

Ferocious storm levels portion of what’s left of historic Pilgrim Baptist Church in Bronzeville

By Erick Johnson

It stood tall and defiant as it waited for a future after a devastating fire more than a decade ago left the historic Pilgrim Baptist Church building in Bronzeville an empty shell with just four walls.

Now, there are only two and a half walls left.

A powerful storm that swept through Chicago Monday night, August 10, leveled the massive, 50-foot-tall south wall and part of the east wall that once contained the “Birthplace of Gospel Music,” reducing them to a pile of rubble on a vacant lot.

The devastation was a huge blow to efforts to transform the gutted historic landmark into a sprawling National Museum of Gospel Music, where visitors would learn about Thomas A. Dorsey, the “Father of Gospel Music.” He turned a former Jewish synagogue into a spiritual mecca that attracted gospel greats that included Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin and Mahalia Jackson.

Now those plans may be in jeopardy as only half remains of what is left of an institution that played a significant role in shaping Chicago’s rich Black history and the future of Gospel music in America.

A devastating fire in 2006 left the building in ruins and church members fighting to save it, but a powerful storm with winds near 100 miles per hour this past Monday may have sealed the hopes and fate of the future of Pilgrim’s historic building.

On Tuesday, a Crusader reporter visited the site at 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue. The west and north walls of the buildings were still standing with the support of massive white braces that had been installed after the fire gutted the building’s interior. The building’s 18-inch thick south wall was destroyed. The top portion of the east wall, which included the back entrance, was destroyed.

Unlike the west and north walls of the gutted building, the walls on the south and east were not supported by braces. The walls weathered Chicago’s tough winters and storms on their own for 14 years. The building was built of fine Chicago masonry that included the thick red brick that was used to build many of the city’s buildings in Chicago’s early years. Like the other sides of the building, the south wall had numerous windows, including large arched ones that allowed sunlight to illuminate the building’s interiors.

During the reporter’s visit Tuesday, a bystander related that a woman at Pilgrim told him the ground “shook” as the wall collapsed.

The destruction and damage of the south and east walls perhaps give a glimpse of how strong Tuesday’s storm was. Known as a derecho, the storm is considered an inland hurricane with winds blowing nearly 100 miles per hour while traveling over hundreds of miles.

The derecho tore across eastern Nebraska, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. A scientist at the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the storm had the wind speed of a major hurricane, and likely caused more widespread damage than a normal tornado.

The storm swept throughout Chicago, causing numerous power outages and uprooting large trees that fell on cars in many neighborhoods.

In South Shore, more than two blocks bordering East 67th Street were without power Monday night, including a senior living facility near Lake Shore Drive. A huge tree branch broke and fell on top of a car on Paxton and East 68th Street.

ComEd said that at one point more than 800,000 customers lost power because of the storm, and the south suburbs reportedly were hit the hardest.

By Tuesday morning, ComEd said 388,000 customers were still without power as of 10 a.m., adding that it could take multiple days to restore service.

It’s uncertain how much impact the destruction of Pilgrim Baptist Church’s south wall will have on its plans to turn the ruins into a National Museum of Gospel Music. The Crusader was unable to reach Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Gospel Awards, who in 2017 announced plans to turn Pilgrim’s ruins into a National Museum of Gospel Music, which would showcase the roots and rich heritage of Gospel music. At that time Jackson presented a rendering that included a modern facility built into the façade of Pilgrim Baptist Church.

Later in 2018, Jackson held a special ceremony that included performances by Gospel artists in front of the south wall that is now gone.

Designed as a Jewish synagogue, the building was built in 1890 at a time when Chicago’s wealthy and elite lived in the neighborhood and erected cathedrals that were places of worship throughout the city’s South side. With its soaring 50-foot ceilings, grand entrances, fine masonry and arched windows, the building was considered an architectural masterpiece. But Jewish, Irish and white residents moved north and left behind grand church buildings and mansions as thousands of Blacks flooded Bronzeville during the Great Migration. In 1922, Pilgrim Baptist Church’s Black congregation moved into the building.

In the 1930s, Thomas A. Dorsey, a gifted young man from a small town in Georgia, served as Pilgrim’s music director. At Pilgrim he wrote “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” a gospel hymn made popular by the “Queen of Gospel,” Mahalia Jackson, and loved by slain Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Infusing soulful vocals with spirit-filled lyrics, Dorsey earned the title of “Father of Gospel Music,” as word spread in Chicago and worldwide of his influence and worship style.

In addition to being a Chicago landmark, the building is listed on the coveted U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

The fire in 2006 broke out after workers were performing roof repairs as a part of $500,000 renovation. The fire quickly spread, gutting the building and destroying many important church documents and artifacts. All that was left standing was the building’s front façade and side walls, which had been held up with massive braces ever since.