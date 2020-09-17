Birth Date Fate Brings Player $2,000 Pick 4 Prize

Lucky numbers come to lottery players in all different forms, like addresses and anniversaries. For one Illinois Lottery player from the South Side of Chicago, her lucky numbers came from her very own birthday.

On the Thursday, Aug. 6 Pick 4 evening drawing, the Chicago player decided to try her luck playing her birthday numbers 0 – 7 – 2 – 7 straight plus Fireball and won $2,000. She purchased the winning ticket at Midway Liquor, 5500 S. State St., in the Washington Park neighborhood in Chicago. “Not only is July 27 my birthday, but it is also my daughter and my best friend’s birthday,” she said.

“I called everyone, I was so excited! I had to tell my three sisters, my best friend, and my daughter right away since they know I always play the same numbers,” the player exclaimed.

She explained, “I always play my birthday in different combinations, and sometimes I play my children’s birthdays. Birthdays are very special to me.”

This player is no stranger to winning, especially in Pick 3 and Pick 4 games. “I have won other prizes before playing the same numbers including two $5,000 prizes over the past few years,” she said.

Her advice for other lottery players is simple: “I believe that every day is my lucky day– that is what it takes to win.”

Pick 4 is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily for double the excitement and more chances to win. Players can select four numbers and a style of play. For 50 cents, plays can win up to $2,500, and for $1 players can win up to $5,000 with the qualifying Fireball.

Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST and are available for viewing on the Daily Drawings page and the Illinois Lottery YouTube channel. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.