Billie “BJ” McCoy-Thomas, daughter of Chief Apostle, Dr. William McCoy succumbs to COVID-19

The daughter of pastor-activist Chief Apostle, Dr. William McCoy of Brother’s Keeper Community Resource Center in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Billie “BJ” McCoy has unexpectedly passed way from complications associated with COVID-19 at the age of 49.

“Billie-Joe” as she was affectionately known had compassion and empathy for the community that she and her father diligently served for decades. BJ served with Brother’s Keeper Community Resource Center as a case manager. In this capacity she addressed various disparities with the community such as homelessness, unemployment, food insecurity, and healthcare among other issues.

Ms. McCoy-Thomas maintained and continued her career in serving her community working as a social worker with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Aunt Martha’s Community Counseling Center of Chicago as a Certified Mental Health Professional. She also worked as Creative Director of a catering company, substitute teacher, entrepreneur, cheerleader and life coach. BJ was a life-long advocate in her community and extremely dedicated to the youth in underserved areas.

Dr. McCoy stated, “BJ was an unpretentious, no-nonsense type of girl with a great sense of humor and a delight to be around. She was a woman of principles and fairness. She demonstrated the love of Christ as she encountered many people along her journey. She was a mother, friend, secret keeper, and confidant to many.”

He also added, “she was a fighter and took advantage of meaningful opportunities presented to her and faced every life challenge-including her illness-with faith, grace, a quiet confidence, and dignity. She fought a good fight. She finished her course. She is absent in this body and present with the Lord. We salute and celebrate this awesome woman. We love her and will miss her.”

Billie (BJ) leaves to mourn her parents Chief Apostle Dr. William and Pastor Emeritus Rose McCoy; two children DaMoyne McCoy and Niomi Thomas; seven brothers and sister and a host of relatives and close friends.

Memorial Services for Ms. McCoy-Thomas were scheduled Friday, December 4th at Brother’s Keeper Community Resource Center, 283 E. Lincoln Highway in Chicago Heights from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A food giveaway was planned for immediately after the services.