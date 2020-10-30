Biker Calls for Community Support to Win Custom Bike Build on Popular TV Show

Local biker makes an appeal for votes to bring attention to his cause.

Orange County Choppers is giving away an opportunity to build a custom chopper to the fan with the most votes. The show’s main character and owner of Orange County Choppers Paul Teutul Sr. wants to give one lucky bike enthusiast the opportunity of a lifetime.

World of Soul Motorcycle Community’s founder Terry Hardy wants you to vote for him.

The winner will receive a custom dream bike built entirely from scratch. This year’s winner will also join Paul Teutul Sr. and the Orange County Choppers crew on an upcoming episode and receive their very own feature on the cover of Cycle Source Magazine!

Terry is a community advocate who is involved in encouraging bikers to surface on the issue of education, primarily exposing students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities through a college tour experience.

“Fifteen years ago, I found my passion in motorcycling and using it as a platform to help students get to and through college.

My most recent motorcycle’s engine failed me. I have struggled to get back behind the throttle under the circumstances; an over $45,000 expense. A new motorcycle is necessary to reach riders where they are locally, regionally, and nationally to garner attention and support.

I want the exposure of a custom-build featured on the Orange County Choppers show.

To have a bike built by a national icon such as Paul Teutul Sr. and be featured on the cover of a magazine would be good, not only for me but for Chicago also as we move forward with a major campaign to support students with their pursuit of a post-secondary education.

I would take the motorcycle to major rallies and at as many motorcycle industry trade shows our budget would allow. I would take it to various high schools and college campuses as part of our promotion to support the motorcycle community’s role in education.”

Vote for Terry Hardy at https://dreamchopper.com/2020/terry- hardy-2 today and every day until voting for the top 15 candidates ends Thursday the 5th of November at 11 PM EST.

For more information regarding how you can support the organization’s work go to www.rideforchangerideforhope.org or call Terry Hardy directly at 773-220-2602.

About World of Soul Motorcycle Community

Our mission is to examine and promote the recreation of motorcycling; the environment and spirit of the motorcycle community.