Big Payday For Two Lucky Day Lotto Winners In Illinois

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Chicago or Aurora yesterday, you may want to check your numbers – that’s because you could be $250,000 richer!

Two lucky players hit the jackpot in the Wednesday, March 26 midday drawing, each matching all five winning numbers: 3-8-9-31-45.

The winning tickets were purchased at Navkar Food Inc., located at 69 W. Washington St. in Chicago, and at Mariano’s, located at 3025 E. New York St. in Aurora, IL.

For selling the winning tickets, both retailers will receive a bonus of $2,500, one percent of the prize amount.

In total, over 16,700 winning tickets were sold, and over $540,300 in prizes were won in the Wednesday midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. If players are concerned about their play, they can call the toll-free 1-800-GAMBLER helpline for support. The helpline is a 24/7/365 service that can connect callers to information, counseling, and support. Helpline staff are also available by live chat at AreYouReallyWinning.org or by texting “GAMB” to 833234.

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.