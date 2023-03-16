Big payday for Pick 4 players with 1-9-7-8

Were you born in 1978 or does the year 1976 have some special significance? If so, and you played those numbers with Pick 4 on Tuesday night, you may be among the thousands of Lottery players across Illinois who scooped up some big prizes.

More than 2,600 Pick 4 players matched a combination of the winning numbers, 1-9-7-8, or with FIREBALL 1-9-7-6, in the Tuesday, March 14 evening draw to win over $1.4 million in total prizes.

Pick 4 is a popular Illinois Lottery game, as many players like to play meaningful numbers, like a birth year, when purchasing tickets.

One lucky player won $25,000 in the Tuesday draw. The winning ticket was purchased at Express Liquors, located at 725 N. Western Ave in Peoria.

Eight other Pick 4 players won between $10,000 and $15,400, and over 350 players won between $1,000 and $8,000.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Pick 4 plus FIREBALL is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily. Players can select four numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Selecting plus FIREBALL doubles the wager amount for each game played. Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.