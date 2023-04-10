Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“Big” luck strikes again at Big D’s with $1 million win

Photo Caption: Francis Jackson, owner of Big D Food & Liquor, holding a Diamond Crossword instant ticket

Another local Illinois Lottery player has something they can cross off their bucket list – becoming a millionaire. The winner purchased a Diamond Crossword 10X instant ticket at Big D Food & Liquor in Clinton and won the top prize of $1 million.

The winner is a regular customer at Big D’s, located at 512 W. Van Buren in Clinton, where he bought the $25 scratch-off that netted him the top prize of $1 million.

The owner of Big D’s, Francis Jackson, is no stranger to big wins. “We had a $4 million winner many years ago. We’ve also had a $300,000 winner and several $100,000 winners,” said Jackson.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a bonus of 1% of the winning ticket, or $10,000. Jackson plans to put this money towards a long planned store improvement project. He was not surprised by a win from one of his regulars because, as he says, “we are the go-to lottery spot in town!”

Since the start of 2023, 18.9  million winning instant tickets have been sold in Illinois, netting lottery players over $395 million dollars.

For more information, visit Illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

