Beyond the Soundbite

Hermene Hartman, media pioneer and multiple Emmy Award nominee for best interview/discussion announced the new fall lineup for the sixth season of “N’DIGO Studio with Hermene Hartman,” the television program where prominent African American and Chicago newsmakers in business, politics, government, and culture reflect on society’s controversial and complicated issues.

The new fall season’s programs starting feature the untold, inspiring, and controversial stories of former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr.; Chaz Ebert, author and businesswoman; George Johnson Sr., founder of Johnson Products; Harry Lennix, actor, star of screen and stage; and Stacy Davis Gates, President, Chicago Teachers Union.

“I am excited to be sharing with audiences innovative, authentic stories of African American newsmakers from Chicago who are shaping and defining America’s values and traditions,” said program host Hermene Hartman. “These are stories that will inspire audiences with exclusive interviews with newsies and discuss critical issues in a living room like conversation.”

The schedule and television channels of Hermene’s new season of exclusive in-depth interviews are below:

Episode 1: Harry Lennix

Hermene goes behind the curtain to talk with Harry Lennix, the accomplished film, television, and stage actor raised in Chicago who is currently starring in “Inherit the Wind” at the Goodman Theatre. Learn how he moves from the live stage to the large screen to playing the parts of historical figures like former president Barack Obama, Adam Clayton Powell, and Malcolm X to superheroes, villains, law enforcements officers, and more.

Episode 2: Stacy Davis Gates

Hermene and Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates play hardball. Hermene ‘throws “fastballs and curveballs” at Ms. Gates. Hear what she dishes about education and her relationship with Mayor Johnson, the school board’s leadership, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, and what it’s like to lead a political army of 30,000.

Episode 3: Ladies Talking Politics

Hermene hosts a roundtable with news women talking about national politics and what is at stake with the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris. Viewpoints come from Delmarie Cobb, political strategist, Dorothy Leavell, publisher of “The Chicago Crusader,” Shia Kapos of Politico Illinois, and Donna Gutman, past president of National Conference of Jewish Women and President of Women Take Action. It’s a lively discussion.

Episode 4: George E. Johnson Sr.

Hermene talks with George Johnson Sr., the iconic business leader, entrepreneur, and founder of the Johnson Products Company, the Chicago-based international cosmetics empire that introduced hair care products like Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen designed for Black hair. Mr. Johnson discusses the hurdles he and his wife had to overcome to grow the business, starting with obtaining a $250 loan and how it became the first African American owned company to trade on the American Stock Exchange, a move he now regrets. He discusses his tenure as CEO of one of the largest black-owned businesses and becoming the exclusive sponsor of the hit television show “Soul Train.” At 97 years of age, he is preparing to release his autobiography, “Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry from Soul Train to Wall Street,” scheduled for early 2025.

Episode 5: Chaz Ebert

Chaz, CEO of Ebert Digital, shares with Hermene her experience and memories as executive producer and guest on the iconic television program, “Ebert Presents: At the Movies.’’ The discussion segues to Chaz’s newly authored book, “It’s Time to Give a Feck: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness” and how heartfelt stories are the ones we remember the most. It is a book on civility and kindness.

Episode 6: Chris Welch

Hermene sits down with Chris Welch, the first African American Illinois Speaker of the House of Representatives who outlines what he would like to get done in the upcoming 2025 legislative session. The interview traces his career from WGN’s assignment desk to lawyer to elected school board member to Illinois State Legislator as Speaker of the House.

Episodes will air on: NBC 5, Peacock, and City Hall TV (CHTV) channel 25.

LINEUP:

Harry Lennix/ Chicago-born actor; NBC 5 on Sun., Oct. 13 at 1am; Peacock on Sun., Oct. 13 at 3pm; and CHTV channel 25 on Mon., Oct.14 at 8pm, Wed., Oct. 16 at 5:30pm, and Sat., Oct. 19 at 11am.

Stacy Davis Gates/ CTU President; NBC 5 on Sun., Oct. 20 at 1am; Peacock on Sun., Oct., 20 at 3pm; and CHTV channel 25 on Mon., Oct.21 at 8pm, Wed., Oct. 23 at 5:30 pm, and Sat., Oct. 26 at 11am

“Ladies Talking Politics”/The stakes of the 2024 Presidential election; NBC 5 on Sun., Oct., 27 at 1am; Peacock on Sun., Oct., 27 at 3pm; and CHTV channel 25 on Mon., Oct., 28 at 8pm, Wed., Oct. 30 at 5:30pm, and Sat. Nov. 2 at 11am.

George E. Johnson Sr./Founder Johnson Products Company; NBC 5 on Sun., Nov. 3 at 1am; Peacock on Sun., Nov. 3 at 3pm; and CHTV channel 25 on Mon., Nov. 4 at 8pm, Wed., Nov. 6 at 5:30pm, and Sat., Nov. 9 at 11am.

Chaz Ebert/“Ebert Presents: At the Movies.’’ NBC 5 on Sun., Nov. 10, at 1am; Peacock on Sun., Nov. 10 at 3pm; and CHTV channel 25 on Mon., Nov. 11 at 8pm, Wed, Nov. 13 at 5:30pm, and Sat., Nov.16 at 11am.

Chris Welch/ First African American Speaker of the IL House of Representatives on NBC 5 on Sun., Nov.17, at 1am; Peacock on Sun., Nov. 17 at 3pm; and CHTV channel 25 on Mon., Nov. 18 at 8pm, Wed., Nov.

20 at 5:30pm, and Sat., Nov. 23 at 11am.

BIO:

Hermene’s career began during the Civil Rights movement working for Operation Breadbasket with Rev. Jesse Jackson Jr. In 1989, she founded N’DIGO, Chicago’s leading African American magapaper. One the few African American women in publishing, Hermene has become well known for her publisher’s page and N’DIGO’s insightful commentary about important social issues and contemporary topics confronting African Americans that reflect the interests of the Black middle class. She earned graduate degrees in sociology and philosophy of education as well as an MBA from the University of Illinois.

Hermene coordinated the organization’s Black Expo and moved into producing public service programming for WBBM-TV Chicago. She was the first woman to serve as Vice-Chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago. During this time, Hermene recognized the need for honest representations rather than stereotypical images of African American culture in mainstream media, so in 2018 Hermene launched her television production company, N’DIGO Studio.