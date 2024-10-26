Beyond the Soundbite – Next Episode-Sunday, Oct. 27

The candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris carries immense stakes for the future of American politics and representation. As the first woman, African American, and South Asian American to hold the vice presidency, Harris embodies a transformative moment in national leadership, with her 2024 candidacy poised to energize voters who see her as a symbol of equity, justice, and progressive change. What’s at stake is not only her historic role but also the broader fight for policies that address racial disparities, protect voting rights, and foster economic growth in underserved communities.

With this in mind, Episode 3 of N’DIGO Studio with Hermene Hartman dives into these very issues in “Ladies Talking Politics,” where newswomen from diverse backgrounds engage in a critical conversation about national politics and the significance of Harris’ candidacy.

As these seasoned voices— Political strategist Delmarie Cobb, publisher Dorothy R. Leavell, Shia Kapos of Politico Illinois, and Donna Gutman, past president of the National Conference of Jewish Women—come together, they offer unique perspectives on the future of American leadership. They will dissect key national issues with an eye toward how these issues resonate with communities of color, particularly women.

Episode 3 airs on Sunday, October 27, 2024

The sixth season of N’DIGO Studio with Hermene Hartman offers much more than political analysis. Episodes 1 and 2, which aired earlier in October, featured actor Harry Lennix and Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates in illuminating conversations about the intersection of culture, education, and leadership.

George E. Johnson Sr., the founder of Johnson Products Company, takes the stage in Episode 4, airing on Sunday, November 3, 2024, on NBC5 at 1:00 a.m. Hermene talks with George Johnson Sr., the iconic business leader, entrepreneur, and founder of the John- son Products Company, the Chicago-based international cosmetics empire that introduced hair care products like Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen designed for Black hair.

Johnson discusses the hurdles he and his wife had to overcome to grow the business, starting with obtaining a $250 loan and how it became the first African American-owned company to trade on the American Stock Exchange, a move he now regrets. He discusses his tenure as CEO of one of the largest Black-owned businesses and becoming the exclusive sponsor of the hit television show “Soul Train.”

At 97 years of age, he is pre- paring to release his autobiography, "Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Indus- try from Soul Train to Wall Street," scheduled for early 2025.

In Episode 5, airing on Sun- day, November 10, Chaz Ebert CEO of Ebert Digital, shares with Hermene her experience and memories as executive producer and guest on the iconic television program, "Ebert Presents: At the Movies.'' The discussion segues into Chaz's new book "It's Time to Give a Feck."

Finally, the season closes with Episode 6—The first African American Illinois Speaker of the House, Chris Welch, sits down with Hermene. Chris Welch outlines what he would like to accomplish in the upcoming 2025 legislative session. The interview traces his career from WGN's assignment desk to lawyer to elected school board member to Illinois State Legislator as Speaker of the House. Episode 6 airs on Sunday, November 17 at 1 a.m.

Hermene Hartman, media pioneer and multiple Emmy Award nominee for best inter-view/discussion, is in the sixth season of “N’DIGO Studio with Hermene Hartman,” the television program in which prominent African American and Chicago newsmakers in business, politics, government, and culture reflect on society’s controversial and complicated issues.

