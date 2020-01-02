Beverly resident, Army veteran Earl Simpson celebrates 101st birthday

Beverly resident Earl Sean Simpson is looking forward to a really special day, the celebration of his 101st birthday on January 9, 2020.

Family, friends, neighbors and church members are even more excited to celebrate the life of the family patriarch, community leader and loyal church and choir member.

A Beverly resident since 2002, Simpson’s home will be the host location for the celebration with family, friends and church members on January 11, 2020.

Simpson, a quiet, deep thinking, organized and compassionate man, is known as a reliable source of information. He acquires knowledge of a variety of subjects by reading. Discussing the daily newspaper and watching news programs to stay current on local and national events, especially politics, he is a wealth of information.

A music lover, he enjoys jazz, gospel and Big Band music. Watching western movies, Disney+, especially the National Geographic series and Netflix programs are also sources of enjoy- ment for the centenarian.

Simpson also knows his way around the kitchen. When he was able, he loved to cook. Still sporting a healthy appetite, Simpson will not turn down a meal of seafood, gumbo, fried catfish, shrimp or soup. One strong cup of coffee daily is still part of his routine.

Hobbies consume a good portion of Simpson’s time. He cares for the houseplants and, at one time planted and cared for his vegetable garden. He has a special love for dogs and derived pleasure taking care of his beloved Yorkie Bandit, until the pup passed on.

Simpson served his country as a Private First Class in the United States Army during WWII. He was in a segregated unit, the 696th Port Company (Transportation Corps), from April 1942 until he was honorably discharged in November 1945.

Born January 9, 1919 in Nat-

chez, Mississippi, Simpson was raised by Malissa and Richard Haynes in New Orleans. He worked various jobs to support himself there, and lived a Christian life from an early age. He cites Psalm 27:1, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” as his favorite scripture.

Following his marriage to his sweetheart Helen Hudson, in 1942, the couple had four children, Marguerite, Earl Jr., Reginald and Anthony. Simpson and his wife moved the family to Chicago in 1945 after his military discharge to seek better life opportunities for their young family. He supported his family for many years working as a machine operator at International Harvester in Chicago and as a mail clerk at the United States Post Office at the main downtown Chicago location until his retirement in 1982.

Simpson and Helen were married for 62 years until her death in 2005. Their sons Earl, Reginald and Anthony preceded her in death.

Today, Simpson resides with his daughter Marguerite in their Beverly home. They enjoy watching church services on the computer, planning weekly meals, and occasional travel with family members.

He and his late wife joined Coppin Memorial AME Church in Chicago in 1970. In 2007, Earl Simpson received the “Theodore Emile Moran Award” for demonstrating Christian brotherhood in his service to his beloved Chancel Choir, where he sang bass, served as its treasurer and was active in the church family. He was again honored in 2010 with the Outstanding Choir Member award.

Simpson often shares advice on life with young people in his family and the community. “Stay busy and get a good education so you can work in a career of your choice. Get involved in church and find positive recreation,” Simpson says.

With 62 years of marital experience, Simpson has sound advice for married couples as well. “Learn to work together, love each other and try to understand each other,” he advises.