Beveridge Elementary School receives donations from Coldwell Banker

Beveridge Elementary teachers show off donated winter gear.

In the spirit of giving and community support, Coldwell Banker extended a warm embrace to the students of Beveridge Elementary School this past Friday, December 15. The real estate company donated an assortment of essential winter gear, including 54 hats, 71 gloves, and 40 coats, to help keep the students cozy during the colder months.

“We believe in the power of community and the warmth that comes from supporting one another. We are honored to contribute to the well-being of the young minds at Beveridge Elementary School,” said Natalie Carpenter, Managing Broker at Coldwell Banker.

Coldwell Banker, a firm committed not only to facilitating dream homes but also to fostering strong community bonds, recognizes the importance of ensuring that every child has the opportunity to stay warm and comfortable throughout the winter season.

The donation event occurred at Beveridge Elementary School in Gary, where representatives from Coldwell Banker presented the winter gear to excited students. The school which is known for its dedication to providing a nurturing and supportive learning environment, was delighted to receive this thoughtful donation. The atmosphere was filled with gratitude and community spirit.

“It’s a blessing to see the community coming out to help our kids,” said Beveridge Elementary School Co-Principal Dr. Tyneasha Banks. “It has a lasting impact on our students to see the faces of the community members responsible for the donations.”

This heartwarming gesture is a testament to the Gary Community School Corporation’s commitment to collaboration between businesses and educational institutions while highlighting the positive impact that corporate social responsibility can have on the lives of young learners.

Various individuals and organizations continue to host events and acts of kindness at schools across the district.

For the latest district news, please visit garyschools.org.