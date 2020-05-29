BET’s ‘Bruhs’ star also set to co-star in Issa Rae flick ‘The Lovebirds’

By Elaine Hegwood Bowens, MSJ

Atlanta-based actor and model Mahdi Cocci currently stars in the new BET+ series “Bruhs,” a 30-minute comedy series from powerhouse producer Tyler Perry that celebrates Black male brotherhood (new episodes released every Thursday). Cocci also co-stars in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy feature “The Lovebirds” opposite Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, which was released last week. This is a film that was originally scheduled to premiere at SXSW, with a later release on the big screen. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now screening through Netflix.

His BET+ series “Bruhs” examines the contemporary world of dating, career and friendship through the lens of four African American men with a brother-like bond. ‘Tom’ (Cocci), ‘John,’ ‘Mike’ and ‘Bill’ are four college friends now in their 30s. Tom is a doctor with lady problems, but he is also the glue that holds the group together. As they navigate life, they are learning to stand on their own two feet, while relying on each other for support. Sometimes the love is tough, and the honesty brutal, but no matter the situation they see each other through with levity and laughter. In a society where companionship between men of color is often misjudged and misrepresented, the show depicts a healthy image of Black brotherhood, embracing vulnerability without playing on stereotypical hyper-masculinity.

“The Lovebirds” is a new rom-com from Paramount/Netflix that tells the story of a couple ‘Jibran’ (Kumail) and ‘Leilani’ (Issa) who, on the brink of breaking up, get unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. Cocci portrays ‘Keith,’ a potential love interest to Leilani who gets in the way of her relationship with Jibran.

Cocci was born in Minneapolis, MN, and was raised by his mother, Stephanie. Education was always emphasized growing up, and Cocci earned a full Navy ROTC scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh. He put his burgeoning modeling career on hold to serve as an officer in the Navy upon graduation. After serving honorably, Mahdi shifted gears and pursued a career in acting. His first professional credit was earned on the TV series, “Dynasty,” in 2018, and soon followed by roles on other network shows, including “The Gifted,” “The Resident,” “MacGyver” and more! He currently resides in Atlanta, GA, where he works tirelessly to build his career.