Berwyn and Riverdale disaster recovery centers closing permanently

Saturday, October 21, 2023 will be the last day of operation for the Disaster Recovery Centers in Berwyn and Riverdale. The centers were opened to assist Cook County residents who suffered losses during the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding.

The center located at the Berwyn Grove Avenue Parking Garage, 3310 Grove Ave. is open 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closing permanently Saturday at 5 p.m. The second one in the Riverdale Park District, 14401 S. Stewart Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 am to 12 noon Saturday, closing permanently at 12 noon Saturday.

There are other recovery centers open across the greater Cook County area ready to help disaster survivors. Go to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Locator to find the one closest to you or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Recovery Centers aren’t the only way to get help from FEMA. The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, is staffed by multilingual operators ready to assist survivors with registrations and any other questions they have. Survivors can also use Home | disasterassistance.gov or the FEMA App on their phones.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 30, 2023.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and fu