Bernard Carter Inducted into the East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office recently announced that Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter was inducted into the East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame during a dinner on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN.

“This recognition by the East Chicago athletic community is a tremendous honor,” Prosecutor Carter said. “The values that sports instill—discipline, teamwork, accountability, and perseverance—are the same values that strengthen our neighborhoods and help young people chart a positive path. I’m grateful to the East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame Committee and to the coaches, mentors, and supporters who invest in youth athletics across our region.”

Prosecutor Carter has long championed youth development and public safety initiatives that promote positive choices and community engagement. Through speaking engagements, mentorship, and partnerships with schools and community organizations, he has encouraged student-athletes to pursue excellence on the field and in the classroom.

“Celebrating the achievements of athletes and coaches also celebrates the families, educators, and community members who stand behind them,” Carter added. “I was honored to join my fellow honorees for an evening that spotlights East Chicago’s enduring legacy of athletic pride.”