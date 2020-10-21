Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To ‘Seek Justice For Breonna Taylor’ After Grand Juror Speaks Out

Crump reacted to a grand juror suggesting Daniel Cameron lied while presenting the case.

By Bruce C.T. Wright, NewsOne

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor‘s killing after a grand juror suggested that the Kentucky attorney general’s office lied while presenting the case centered on a controversial Louisville police shooting back in March.

The civil rights attorney represents Taylor’s family and has already secured them a record settlement for her killing. But thus far, justice has been elusive. With the unidentified grand juror’s revealing statement about what exactly was — and wasn’t — presented to the grand jury, Crump said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron “failed” to do his job.

“We urge the appointment of a new independent prosecutor to do the work AG Cameron failed to do and seek justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said at the end of a statement that drew attention to Cameron’s shortcomings.

Anonymous Juror #1 released a brief statement Tuesday confirming critics’ suspicion that Cameron failed to present the option of any criminal charges other than wanton endangerment for gunshots that did not kill Taylor, who died in a hail of police bullets in her own home after cops botched serving a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant in March. In fact, Anonymous Juror #1 said, grand jurors even asked if there were any other charges they should consider and were told no.

But after watching Cameron’s infamous press conference during which he defended the indictment of just one of the three cops involved and all but blamed Taylor’s boyfriend for her killing, Anonymous Juror #1 felt compelled out of a civic “duty” to speak out.

“The grand jury was not presented any charges other that the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Brett Hankison. The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws,” Anonymous Juror #1 said in part before continuing later. “Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.”

Anonymous Juror #1 ended his or her statement by saying, “I can help the truth be told,” suggesting that Cameron and his office lied about what they presented to the grand jury as well as the public after the grand jury proceedings concluded.

Read the full statement below.

Crump cited “Cameron’s dereliction of duties” and called for a new, independent prosecutor to properly and fully investigate the case.

“We now know what we suspected: Attorney General Daniel Cameron took the decision out of the grand jury’s hands. They didn’t allow the grand jury to do what the law says they have the right to do. This failure rests squarely on the shoulders of Daniel Cameron,” Crump said in part of a brief statement emailed to NewsOne Tuesday. “It is a despicable miscarriage of justice that is disrespectful to the life of Breonna Taylor that AG Cameron white washed what his office presented to the grand jury.”

Cameron, seemingly realizing that his jig may be up, has hired an armed security detail amid personal threats.

This article originally appeared on NewsOne.