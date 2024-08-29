Beloved community activist Dorothy King dies at 83

Dorothy King, 83, a longtime political voice and public servant, resident of the fourth district, and supporter of the Crusader newspaper peacefully transitioned Friday, August 23, 2024, at Methodist Hospital, Northlake campus.

A Celebration of Life Service for Dorothy King will be held on Saturday, September 7 at Temple of Deliverance in Christ, 4929 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana. The Wake is at 9:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Her final resting place is Fern Oak Cemetery, 1518 E. Elm St., Griffith, Indiana.

Born June 16, 1941, in Birmingham, AL to the late Thelma Zeigler and the late Nelson Burrell, Dorothy and her parents moved from the south to Gary, IN where she attended and graduated from Froebel High School.

An avid planter, political force, and community activist, Dorothy dedicated ten years to working for the Calumet Township Assessor’s Office until her retirement, when she was elected to serve as the 4th District Precinct Committeewoman for over twenty years.

During her tenure, Dorothy enjoyed throwing block parties to gather the community and valued spending time with all her family members. Her work and commitment to the community brought her to work alongside individuals like the former Mayors, the late Richard G. Hatcher and the late Rudolph Clay, Sr., Representative Vernon Smith, former Representative Charlie Brown, and former Councilwoman for the 4th District, the late Carolyn Rogers.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Thelma Zeigler and Nelson Burrell, her ex-husband Miller King, her fiancée Alfred Wyatt, and her brother-in-law William Wilburn.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, seven children: her only daughter, Patricia, Jonathan Sr. (wife, Linda), Vernon Sr., Nelson Sr. (wife, Renee), Richard Sr. (wife, Lynna), Eric Sr., and David Sr. (wife, Keyanna); caregivers, granddaughter, Shavonda and great-granddaughter, Briana; one sister, Ann; niece and nephew, Joyce and William; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; best friends Reyna Esteras, Delores “Dee,” and Wilma; special cousin Doris Franklin (Teddy) and aunt Mary Franklin.

The King family extends our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Shelia Turner, Director of Nursing, and the American Renal Dialysis team for their hard work, care, and attention to our dearly loved mother and grandmother.