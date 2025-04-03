Beloved Austin church seeks community support to replace roof

New Inspirational Baptist Church

For more than 40 years, New Inspirational Baptist Church, located at 5825 W. Division Street in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, has been a cornerstone of faith and service. Founded and led by Reverend Andrew Griffin, the church has long provided spiritual guidance, food programs for the homeless and seniors, disaster relief, and emotional counseling to those in need. However, today the church is facing an urgent crisis—an aging roof that can no longer be repaired.

“We’ve done all we can with patchwork fixes,” said Rev. Griffin. “Now, it’s urgent that we replace the roof to continue our mission.”

In response, the church has launched a fundraising campaign, seeking support from both the Austin community and the greater Chicagoland area to preserve this historic sanctuary. Their message is simple: “Every donation—big or small—makes a difference!”

The goal of the campaign is to raise $55,000 to ensure that the roof is replaced, safeguarding the church’s ability to continue its important work. Since the pandemic, the church’s membership has declined, leaving them unable to cover the cost on their own. But with help from the community, they are hopeful they can reach their goal.

Supporters can contribute in several ways:

• Online Donations: Visit the church’s official Facebook page for donation details.

• Mail-in Contributions: Checks can be sent payable to New Inspirational Baptist Church at 5825 W. Division Street, Chicago, IL.

• In-Person Donations: Contributions can be dropped off at the church during operating hours.

New Inspirational Baptist may not be a megachurch, but it has made a profound impact on the lives of countless Chicagoans. Rev. Ira Acree, a social justice advocate, serves as the church’s media consultant pro bono and highlights how Pastor Griffin’s leadership has helped thousands of people, from paying rent for struggling residents to forgiving overdue rent for those facing financial hardship.

“Pastor Griffin and his church have helped thousands of people over the years,” said Acree. “They have paid rent for struggling Chicago residents and forgiven past-due rent for many of their financially burdened members.”

Legendary West Side pastor Rev. Johnny L. Miller of Mount Vernon Baptist Church echoed these sentiments.

“Pastor Griffin has been a rock for this community, helping people in ways that go far beyond the pulpit,” he said.

Pastor Curtis Moore, a long-time friend of Rev. Griffin, adds that the impact goes beyond the church itself, noting Griffin’s mentorship and efforts to teach young men valuable trade skills through his construction company.

“He’s been a mentor and father figure for multiple generations,” said Moore. “Through his construction company, he taught young men valuable trade skills and gave them jobs to support their families.”

The church’s legacy of mentorship and service is integral to the Austin neighborhood, and replacing the roof is key to preserving that legacy. As the church works to raise the necessary funds, they remain dedicated to continuing their mission. With support from the community, New Inspirational Baptist Church hopes to remain a beacon of hope for generations to come.

For more information or to coordinate additional support, contact the church at 773-261-2322.