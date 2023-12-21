Bellwood senior apartments celebrates grand opening

Bellwood Senior Apartments ribbon cutting.

Last week, the Village of Bellwood celebrated the grand opening of a senior housing apartment community. The project, completed by Evergreen Real Estate Group, will provide independent living options for low-income seniors.

Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch

“This is a big deal for our community and for our seniors who have helped build Bellwood into the wonderful place we love today,” said Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “Giving our seniors a beautiful, safe, and affordable place to call home will allow them to focus more on activities they enjoy, like spending time with family and loved ones. I want to thank Mayor Harvey, the team he assembled, and everyone who had a hand in making this beautiful building a reality.”

“Our seniors are the backbone of our community and I have made them a major priority of my administration,” said Bellwood Mayor André F. Harvey. “Providing them with a beautiful home in which to live their golden years is vital. It is truly amazing how far we have come in slightly over three years with the opening of the magnificent



Bellwood Senior Apartments. The dream team we assembled to make this possible all deserve a major thank you for turning my idea into reality in the midst of a world-wide pandemic. This amazing transformative building would not be possible without their collective work and tireless energy.”

“The robust interest we have already seen demonstrates the need for affordable senior housing in Chicago’s western suburbs,” said David Block, director of development for Evergreen Real Estate Group, which is also managing the property. “I’d like to thank Mayor Harvey and the many village officials and project partners who were instrumental in bringing this project to life. Not only is Bellwood Senior Apartments providing quality housing for the growing senior population in this area, but it also is a vibrant and dynamic addition to the 25th Avenue corridor, helping to catalyze future investment.”

The new four-story development offers 76 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 62 or older, with incomes at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. The building is expected to be 40% leased in December and reach full occupancy in the next few months.

Homes at Bellwood Senior Apartments include full kitchens, accessible bathrooms, plank flooring, window treatments, intercom entry systems. Residents will share access to amenities including a fitness center; laundry rooms on each level; community rooms on floors one, three, and four; and storage rooms with individual lockers for each unit. The development also includes outdoor seating areas and surface parking for resident use.