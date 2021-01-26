‘Being a Veteran these days: It’s complicated’

By Diana D. Danis

We are a mixed bag and cover every square inch of the political spectrum. We are America with unique skills. They taught us who our enemies are and how to beat them – and eliminate them when necessary.

They taught us to use a lot of lethal things that the average citizen doesn’t run across in their daily living. Now, we have a conundrum. Some of our veterans have taken a detour down a particularly sketchy rabbit hole and have been egged on by a collection of folks that feel left out of whatever idea of America they have constructed.

January 6th looked like any MAGA rally. Surely it could be written off with all the other volatile rhetoric tossed around for half a decade.

This one turned into a mob, and then into an insurrection against both our sitting and in-coming governments. Desecration in the hallowed halls of our center of power. It was brutal and comical all at once, with domestic terrorists having dress

ed for either a football game or costume party. And people died, including a woman veteran. Dozens of federal officers were injured, two didn’t make it.

That day veterans were bystanders, villains and heroes.

The terrible truth that overwhel- med our senses started revealing itself in individuals proclaiming the need to overthrow the elected representatives – like 1776. A completely misunderstood concept when put into the poisoned brains of folks thinking a radical element has infiltrated government and is trafficking children out of pizza parlors.

A bunch are right-wing extremists: Boogaloo’s, Proud Boys, KKK, your garden variety white supremacists.

Generally, they trade in strangeness on unusual platforms and in space dominated by white people thinking they are losing control of THEIR country. THIS country: settled by and then stolen from Native Americans and then populated by stolen people through criminal endeavors.

Very few are even willing to talk about these truths, and that is a big problem.

All of the castle stormers think there was election fraud in the most vetted, reviewed and challenged election ever. The insurrectionists maintain that even their own party is part of the cover-up, along with the Sup- reme Court.

There is a way out, and it includes accountability and accepting truth and perhaps a dose of deprogramming. We must laud the heroes and punish the instigators with swift and serious penalties.

Many of both those groups are veterans. Working through this cornucopia is going to take a lot of soul-searching, some awards to the finest and with a bunch losing benefits, retirement, their businesses, right to own guns and their freedom.

Diana D. Danis Lead Administrator, Service: Women Who Serve Advocate, Activist, Writer, Author, Feminist, Anti-Racist with a world view.