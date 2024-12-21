Beelove Café Hosts Pre-Holiday Flash Sale to Support North Lawndale Employment Network

The beelove café, a social impact business of the North Lawndale Employment Network (NLEN), will host a one-day Pre-Holiday Flash Sale Saturday, December 21st. The event will take place at the café’s location at 1111 S. Homan Ave in North Lawndale.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase beelove® signature honey and skincare products at 30% off. Special holiday pricing will also be offered on beelove® crystallized honey, now priced at just $9 for a 12oz jar. Additionally, the café will feature new seasonal drinks including the Cookie Butter Latte, Caramel Apple Butter Latte, and Toasted Almond Mocha Latte, perfect for indulging in holiday flavors.

By shopping at the beelove café’s flash sale, customers will be supporting the North Lawndale Employment Network’s workforce programs, which focus on breaking down employment barriers for individuals in North Lawndale and beyond.

The event will include festive gift-wrapping for purchases and a chance to enjoy the café’s cozy ambiance while picking up unique, locally-made gifts for the holiday season. Shoppers can also RSVP for the in-person event at beeloveflashsale.eventbrite.com. For those unable to attend, the sale is available online at beelovebuzz.com with the discount code SWEETHOLIDAY2024 and free shipping on orders over $25.

For further inquiries, contact the café at [email protected].

About the beelove café:

The beelove café, located at 1111 S. Homan Ave, is a social impact initiative of the North Lawndale Employment Network, offering handcrafted café beverages and healthy bites while supporting the community. To learn more, visit thebeelovecafe.com.