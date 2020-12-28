Bears victorious over Jaguars, closer to clinching playoff berth

The Chicago Bears moved one step closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 41-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 27, on the road.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky led the Bears on several scoring drives, including a game-high 2 TDs, one interception, and 265 passing yards on 24-of-35 passing attempts. Coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky didn’t allow the one interception he threw in the first half to affect his play.

“Next-play mentality,” said Nagy. “That’s it. That’s literally what we talked about. Forget it. Next play. Are you upset or angry about it? Yeah. We all are. But we learn from it, move on, don’t even think about it. We go into halftime and figure out what the heck we’re going to do on offense, and we score points and keep this mojo going. That’s exactly what he did.”

In week 16, Nagy said Trubisky has taken a huge step in his maturation process. Next week, Trubisky will be tested again as the Green Bay Packers will enter Soldier Field with the intentions of clinching the number one spot in the NFC.

“It’s going to be huge,” said Trubisky via Chicago Bears.com. “We know what’s at stake this weekend. We’re going to enjoy the win tonight and then start preparation tomorrow. It just sets up for an opportunity to finish up our season strong against a rival like this. It’s a must-win game, just like these last couple of games have been. We definitely want to play our best ball and finish strong.”

The Bears scored 30 plus points for the fourth consecutive week. It was the first time since 1965 that the team had accomplished this feat. With the victory, the Bears improved to 8-7 on the season and are now one win away from clinching an NFC Wild Card berth.

The Bears haven’t made the postseason as a Wild Card team since 1994.

Chicago Crusader Players of The Game:

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, 265 passing yards and 2 TDs.

RB David Montgomery, Bears, 95 rushing yards and 1 TD.