Bears trade quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh Steelers for future draft pick

Former Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields

In recent news, the Chicago Bears traded their franchise quarterback Justin Fields for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, that could potentially become a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, from the Pittsburgh Steelers, pending a physical. “We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears,” said general manager Ryan Poles via the Chicago Bears.

“Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a Club. We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career.” According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, at least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted to play for the Steelers to learn from starting QB Russell Wilson (who Fields looks up to) and the Bears did right by him. The Bears said Fields played in 40 regular-season games for the team with 38 starts, completing 578 of 958 passes for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, good for an 82.3 quarterback rating.

He also had 356 rushes for 2,220 yards with 14 touchdowns. In 2022, Fields became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards and has led the Bears in rushing in each of the last two seasons. Fields’ bio states he attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. In two years as the starting quarterback for Harrison, he totaled 4,187 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 2,096 rushing yards, and 28 rushing touchdowns. In the summer before his senior year in 2017, he attended the Elite 11 quarterback competition and was named MVP of the event.

His bio also states that late in his senior year, in a game that was nationally televised on ESPN, he suffered a broken finger that required season-ending surgery. After his senior season, he was named Mr. Georgia Football by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, as well as first-team all-state. In addition to football, Fields was also a standout baseball player for Harrison High.

Fields departs Chicago after three seasons. He was originally selected by the Bears in the first round (11th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.