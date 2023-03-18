Bears trade No. 1 pick to Carolina Panthers

Photo Caption: DJ Moore (credit: Wikimedia/All-pro Reels)

The Chicago Bears traded their No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers on Friday, March 10, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Bears had the first pick in the draft and will now receive the No. 9 and No. 61 pick in this year’s Draft, a 2024 1st-round pick, a 2025 2nd-round pick, and the Panthers No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore played college football at Maryland and was drafted by the Panthers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2018, Moore was invited to the NFL combine, where he led receivers in the broad jump, and recorded the second best vertical jump. He also ran a 4.42 second 40-yard dash.

Moore was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, becoming the second Panthers receiver to claim this award.

Moore’s bio states on March 18, 2022, the wide receiver signed a three-year, $61.9 million contract extension with the Panthers through the 2025 season.

In Week 8, against the Atlanta Falcons, Moore had six receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown in the 37–34 overtime defeat. Moore’s touchdown was a 62-yard catch that appeared to set up the Panthers to win the game with only 12 seconds remaining.

However, Moore took off his helmet out of bounds and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which moved the extra point back. The kick was missed and the Falcons later won the game.

Moore was off the field when he was penalized and the moment became a controversial topic on whether it should have been flagged. Let’s hope Moore can put this behind him and give the Bears the production they need at the wide receiver position.