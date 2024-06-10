Bears to host practice with Cincinnati Bengals during training camp  

The Chicago Bears today announced the club will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Halas Hall for practice on Thursday, August 15, 2024, in advance of the preseason matchup between the Bears and Bengals on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Soldier Field.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Bengals here at Halas Hall for a practice prior to our preseason game,” said Head Coach Matt Eberflus.

“We have a great respect for their organization, led by Coach Taylor. I’m excited about having the opportunity for us to compete, as well as the challenge that the practice presents to our team, as we get ready for the season.”

According to the Chicago Bears, additional information pertaining to 2024 Bears Training Camp will be announced at a later time.

Chicago Bears History and Bio:

The Bears bio states that the team competes in the National Football League (NFL) as a member club of the League’s National Football Conference (NFC) North Division.

The Bears have won nine NFL Championships, including one Super Bowl (XX in 1986), and hold the NFL record for the most enshrinees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the most retired jersey numbers.

The Bears have also recorded the second-most victories of any NFL franchise, only behind the Green Bay Packers, with whom they have a long-standing rivalry.