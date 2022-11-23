Bears to host 34th Annual Coat Drive

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears said they will kick off their 34th Annual Coat Drive in partnership with Jewel Osco, Wm. Meyers Movers and The Salvation Army in 2023.

According to the Chicago Bears, the Coat Drive will run through February 15, 2023. New or gently used coats can be donated at 188 participating Jewel-Osco locations throughout the Chicago area.

The goal this year is to collect more than 25,000 gently used/new coats for people in need for this upcoming winter. For anyone in need of a coat this winter, they can call The Salvation Army Holiday Hotline at 773-205-3690, and to find the nearest donation location to drop off a coat, visit ChicagoBears.com/CoatDrive.

“We are kicking off our 34th Annual Coat Drive. Over the years, we have done important things within the community, and we are back again,” said the Chicago Bears head equipment manager Tony Medlin, who recently won The Salvation Army award. “I want to thank Jewel Osco, as they have been with us for a long time. The Meyers Movers, The Salvation Army who have helped us from the beginning and our media partners, who get the message out and help us make this coat drive successful.”

Additional coats can be dropped off at Bears Fit, located at 155 E. Townline Road in Vernon Hills, until February 15, 2023.