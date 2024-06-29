Bears Sign WR DeAndre Carter

In recent news, the Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a new deal, adding to the team’s offensive depth chart.

According to the Bears, Carter, since entering the League as an undrafted free agent, has appeared in 94 career games (21 starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, while also logging four games played for the Bears in 2020.

Following his final collegiate season in 2014, Carter signed with the Baltimore Ravens, spending training camp with the Ravens and contributing to the practice squads of the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, before making his NFL debut in 2018 with the Eagles. Carter appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2023, leading the team with his 9.7-yard punt return average and 23.8-yard kickoff return mark.

The Bears said his average of 11.7-yard punt return yards in 2022 with the Chargers ranked No. 2 in the NFL among all qualified returners.

Over his six seasons of NFL action (2018-23), Carter has totaled 108 receptions for 1,259 yards (11.7 avg.) and six receiving touchdowns, registering a 9.8-yard punt return average after totaling 1,294 yards on 132 punt returns with a 22.4-yard kickoff return average by securing 2,646 yards on 118 career kickoff returns, including a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown in 2021 with Washington.

Since 2018, Carter ranks second in punt return yards (1,294) and fourth in kickoff return yards (2,646) among all NFL returners.

A native of San Jose, California, Carter capped his collegiate career at Sacramento State (2011-14) with AP FCS All-America honors and first-team All-Big Sky Conference recognition after leading all FCS pass-catchers with 99 receptions for 1,321 yards (13.3 avg.) and 17 touchdowns for the Hornets in 20