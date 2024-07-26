Bears sign wide receiver Rome Odunze to rookie deal 

In recent news, the Chicago Bears signed rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze to his first rookie deal.

According to the Bears, Odunze was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears. A consensus All-American in 2023, Odunze capped his collegiate tenure at Washington (2020-23) by helping lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and a Pac-12 Championship.

Over his four seasons of action, Odunze totaled 3,272 yards on 214 receptions (15.3 avg.) and 24 touchdowns, along with 10 rushing attempts for 40 yards and two rushing scores.

As a senior in 2023, Odunze led the nation with a career-high 1,640 receiving yards, totaling a conference-best 94 receptions for a 17.8-yard receiving average and adding 13 receiving scores during Washington’s run toward the CFP National Championship Game and conference title.

The Bears said Odunze registered 10 games with at least 100 rushing yards, including 100-yard performances in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the CFP National Semifinal victory in the Sugar Bowl.

As a junior in 2022, Odunze led the Huskies with 1,145 receiving yards, ranking No. 5 all-time on the program’s single-season receiving list, as the mark was the best among all Pac-12 receivers.

Hailing from Nevada, Odunze attended Bishop Gorman High School, where he was named Nevada’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior in 2019, after recording 54 receptions for 1,222 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Over his prep career, Odunze registered 121 receptions for 2,699 yards and 31 touchdowns, the Bears added.