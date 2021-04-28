Bears sign wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to 1-year deal

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

With intentions to add more depth and speed to their wide receiver core, the Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal on Friday, April 16.

Goodwin, a seven-year veteran of the NFL, spent his first four years with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and his following three with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-19). Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

He was originally drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Bills, out of the University of Texas. His career totals include 75 games with 40 starts, with 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Goodwin had his best season in 2017 when he started all 16 games for the 49ers, catching 56 passes for 962 yards and two scores, including an 83-yard touchdown.

Goodwin also has 22 career kick returns for 468 yards (21.6 avg). The agile receiver also is a track and field standout. He was a two-time national champion in the long jump (2010, 2012) for the Longhorns and was an Olympian at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He was also a top competitor in the 60- and 100-meter dashes and triple jump in college.

BEARS HONOR HIGH SCHOOL COACH AND PLAYER IN WEEK 4:

In addition to the Goodwin signing, the Chicago Bears announced on Thursday, April 15, their High School Head Coach and All-Star Player of the Week for Week 4.

The organization named Byron Gettis of O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon as its Week 4 selection.

In addition to “Coach of the Week,” the organization also named quarterback Isaiah Thompson of Sacred Heart Griffin High School in Springfield as its Chicago Bears “High School All-Star.”

“The ‘Coach of the Week’ and ‘High School All-Stars’ programs are brought to you by Athletico Physical Therapy,” said chicagobears.com in a press release. “The Bears will make a $2,000 donation to the O’Fallon football program and direct a $500 donation to the Springfield Youth Football League in Thompson’s honor.”