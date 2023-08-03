Bears sign tight end Cole Kmet to 4-year deal

Photo caption: Cole Kmet (credit: Chicago Bears)

In recent news, the Chicago Bears signed tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year contract extension through 2027.

According to the Chicago Bears, the 6-foot-6 tight end was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Notre Dame. During his first three seasons in Chicago, Kmet has appeared in 50 career games with 43 starts, hauling in 138 receptions for 1,399 yards (10.1 avg) and nine touchdowns.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Cole in Chicago,” said General Manager Ryan Poles. “We consider him a core part of our group we want to move forward with, and he exhibits everything we think a Chicago Bear should be, on and off the field. We think his best football is ahead of him and can’t wait to see how he helps our offense this season and the seasons to come.”

In 2022 Kmet started in 17 games and led all Bears pass-catchers with 50 receptions for 544 yards (10.9 avg) and a career-high seven touchdowns, according to the organization.

The organization said the 2022 season was Kmet’s second consecutive year with 500 plus receiving yards. In weeks 9-10 against the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, Kmet recorded back-to-back, multi-touchdown performances, totaling 115 receiving yards on nine receptions with four touchdowns across the two-game stretch.

Kmet again started in all 17 games of the 2021 season, logging career highs in both receptions (60) and receiving yards (612). His receiving yards totals on the season were the second highest on the team. Kmet’s 2021 season was highlighted by a Week 9 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he totaled six receptions for 87 yards (14.5 avg).

During Kmet’s rookie season in 2020, he appeared in all 16 games (nine starts) finishing the season with 28 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Kmet is a Lake Barrington, Illinois, native and played locally at Saint Viator High School for coach David Archibald.