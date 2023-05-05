Bears sign quarterback Nathan Peterman

The Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract. According to the Bears, Peterman returns to the organization after spending the 2022 season in Chicago.

Most recently in 2022, Peterman primarily served in a backup role while appearing in three games (one start) and completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (171st overall) by the Buffalo Bills in 2017 out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Through five NFL seasons, Peterman’s career numbers include 13 games played (5 starts), 85 of 160 completed passes (53.1 percent) for 712 yards and four touchdowns.

Peterman’s bio states he attended Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Florida. While at Bartram Trail, he played for the Bears football team.

As a senior, he passed for 2,392 yards and 36 touchdowns. Peterman was rated as a four-star recruit and committed to the University of Tennessee to play college football under head coach Derek Dooley.