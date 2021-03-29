Bears sign QB Andy Dalton to one-year deal

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sport Editor

After missing out on quarterback Russell Wilson via trade, the Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a one-year, $10-million-deal with veteran QB Andy Dalton on Wednesday, March 17, via press release.

According to the Chicago Bears press release, the QB arrives in Chicago after spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton will be entering his 11th season in the NFL in 2021. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft (35th overall) by the Bengals out of TCU. He spent nine seasons as the starting quarterback in Cincinnati, leading the team to the postseason in each of his first five NFL seasons – the longest postseason streak in franchise history

During his playing days in Cincinnati, Dalton went 70-61-2 as a starter – the second most wins in franchise history – throwing for 31,594 yards and a franchise-record 204 touchdowns, while completing 62.2 percent of his passes.

Dalton also added 22 rushing touchdowns, the fourth most among NFL quarterbacks since 2011 and posted 24 game-winning drives for the Bengals in his nine years as a starter.

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor spent three seasons with Dalton. The two worked together from 2016-18.

In 2017, Lazor served as the team’s play-caller and helped guide Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green to 1,000 plus receiving yards. In 2016, Dalton passed for 4,206 yards, the second-most in franchise history (Dalton’s 4,293 passing yards in 2013 is most), and his interception total of eight established a team record for fewest interceptions in a season. Dalton finished the season with a trip to his third Pro Bowl

Last season Dalton went 4-5 as a replacement starter for Dak Prescott and finished out the Cowboys’ October 11 comeback win over the Giants following Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury.

In nine starts, Dalton passed for over 2,000 yards with 14 touchdowns with a 64.5 completion percentage. His most notable performance came in a 37-17 win in Week 16 over the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for a season-high 377 yards on 22-for-30 passing (73.3 percent) with three touchdowns.