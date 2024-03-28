Bears sign players to contracts ranging 1 to 3 years

New Chicago Bears Runningback D’Andre Swift

During 2024 NFL Free Agency, the Chicago Bears agreed to terms with running back D’Andre Swift on a three-year deal through 2026; signed tight end Gerald Everett and defensive back Jonathan Owens to two-year contracts through 2025; and added offensive lineman Matt Pryor and quarterback Brett Rypien on one-year deals through 2024.

The Bears said Swift comes to Chicago with five seasons of experience, most recently with the Eagles. In 56 games, Swift has recorded 593 carries for 2,729 yards with 23 rushing touchdowns. He has also caught 195 passes for 1,412 yards with eight touchdowns. Swift was originally drafted in the second round (35th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and was traded to the Eagles in April of 2023.

The 2024 Pro Bowler, the Bears added, had a career year in Philadelphia last season, where he set career-highs in carries (229), rushing yards (1,049) and scrimmage yards (1,263). He finished the regular season ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and totaled six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving).

The 5’9, 208-pounder spent the first three years of his NFL career with Detroit where he rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries (4.6) while catching 156 passes for 1,198 yards (7.7 avg.) and 7 TDs in 40 games. Since entering the league, he ranks fourth among running backs in receiving yards and receptions, tied for seventh in receiving first downs and 14th in receiving touchdowns. Swift also ranks tied for 16th in rushing touchdowns, 20th in rushing yards and tied for 22nd in rushes for 10+ yards.

A Philadelphia native, Swift played three seasons for Georgia (2017-19), where he produced 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns on 440 carries (6.6 avg.). He also logged 73 receptions for 666 yards (9.1 avg.) with five touchdowns in 43 career games.

Swift left Athens with the seventh-most yards in school history. He was voted a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches following his junior campaign in 2019, when he led the Bulldogs with 1,128 rushing yards and seven TDs and became just the fifth player in program history to record multiple 1,000+ yard rushing seasons, said the Bears.

In addition to Swift, Everett comes to Chicago with seven seasons of experience, most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 107 games (46 starts), he’s caught 284 passes for 2,833 yards with 19 touchdowns. Everett also logged 46 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown. He was originally drafted in the second round (44th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the 2021 season, said the Bears.

While spending the previous two seasons with the Chargers (2022-23), the seven-year veteran saw career-highs during the 2022 season in receptions (58) and receiving yards (555), while adding four receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, he logged 51 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-3, 250-pounder reunites with Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after sharing two stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-20) and the Seattle Seahawks (2021), logging a total of 175 catches for 1,867 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Owens, a seven-year vet, comes to Chicago following stops with the Packers and Texans. Owens was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Cardinals, but spent the season on injury reserve. The 5’11, 210-pounder has appeared in 48 regular season games in his career with 30 starts, as well as starting eight postseason games.

Owens has amassed 215 tackles (143 solo) with eight passes defensed, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. He also adds 11 special teams’ tackles (19 solo). Owens had a career year in 2022 for the Texans. He recorded a career-high 125 tackles (84 solo) with four passes defensed and one quarterback hit, added the Bears.

Pryor, a seven-year vet, comes to Chicago following stops with the 49ers, Colts and Eagles. Pryor was originally drafted in the sixth round (206th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Eagles and played there for three seasons.

The 6’7, 332-pounder has appeared in 75 regular season games in his career with 24 starts, as well as starting one postseason game. In 2023, he helped block for a 49er offense that ranked tied for first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns (27), rushes of 10+ yards (74) and third in rushing yards (2,389), the Bears said.

Rypien, a five-year vet comes to Chicago following stops with the Jets, Seahawks, Rams and Broncos. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 by the Broncos and played there for four seasons.

The 6’2, 202-pounder has appeared in 10 regular season games in his career with four starts. In 2023, he played in two games with one for the Rams. Rypien then spent time on the Seahawks’ and Jets’ practice squads.

Rypien has completed 98 of 168 passes over his career for 950 yards with four touchdowns. He has also rushed 14 times for 21 yards. He is 2-2 as a starter, said the Bears.