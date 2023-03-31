Bears sign linebacker Dylan Cole

Photo caption: Dylan Cole (credit: Wikimedia/Youtube – Tennessee Titans)

In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears signed linebacker Dylan Cole.

According to the Chicago Bears, Cole is a six-year NFL veteran, who played in 61 career games with nine starts during his time with the Houston Texans (2017-20) and Tennessee Titans (2021-22).

His career totals include 104 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, one touchdown, nine passes defensed, four quarterback hurries, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 2022, Cole competed in 15 contests with eight starts for the Titans. He recorded a career-high 50 tackles (34 solo), 1.0 sack, one pass defensed, one quarterback hurry and four tackles for loss. During Week 4, Cole logged a career-high, single-game seven tackles in Tennessee’s victory over the Colts.

In 2021, Cole tallied a career-best 10 special teams tackles in his first season with the Titans, which also ranked third on the team.

Prior to joining the Titans in 2021, Cole saw action in 37 regular season games for the Texans, recording 67 tackles, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, one touchdown, five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

On April 6, 2020, he was re-signed to a one-year, $2.133 million contract by the Texans, Cole’s bio states. He was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp on July 31, 2020, with the Texans. The Titans later signed Cole in October of 2021.

A native of Springfield, Missouri, Cole originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State University in 2017.

He is now on the Chicago Bears roster.