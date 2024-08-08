Bears Sign DJ Moore to Four-Year Extension 

In recent news, the Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to a four-year extension through 2029.

According to the Bears, Moore is now entering his seventh professional season in 2024, and has started 90-of-97 career games for both Chicago and the Carolina Panthers (2018-22). Moore has totaled 460 career receptions for 6,565 yards (14.3 avg.) and 29 receiving touchdowns since entering the league as a first-round selection (24th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He has started every regular-season game over the last three seasons. Last year, his first season as a member of the Bears, Moore led all Chicago pass-catchers with a career-high 1,364 receiving yards – the fourth-most receiving yards by any player in a single season in franchise history.

Moore’s 33 receptions on third down and five third-down receiving touchdowns each ranked as the second most among all NFL receivers. Over his first six NFL seasons, Moore’s 6,565 receiving yards are the most among all players who have entered the league since 2018, as his four seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards also lead all offensive players who have entered the NFL since 2018.

A native of Philadelphia, Pa., Moore prepped collegiately at the University of Maryland (2015-17), where he appeared in 37 career games and totaled 146 receptions for 2,027 yards (13.9 avg.) and 17 touchdowns over three seasons of action.

Moore capped his tenure in College Park with First-Team All-Big Ten Conference recognition in 2017, as he was named the 2017 Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year, which is presented annually to the top wide receiver in the Big Ten Conference.