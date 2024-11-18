Bears sign defensive back Ameer Speed and signed running back Darrynton Evans to the Practice Squad 

In November, the Chicago Bears made the following transaction signing DB Ameer Speed and signed RB Darrynton Evans to the Practice Squad.

According to the Bears, Speed joined the team prior to Week 4, spending the last six weeks on Chicago’s practice squad. Along with an appearance in the Bears’ win over the Jaguars in London, Speed totaled 13 games played last season as a member of the New England Patriots (2023) and Indianapolis Colts (2023).

Originally a sixth-round selection (214th overall) by New England in the 2023 NFL Draft, Speed appeared in five games for the Patriots at the commencement of the 2023 regular season, before being waived by the club, added the Bears.

The Bears said Speed was subsequently claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the duration of the season both on the club’s active roster and practice squad, logging eight games played. In 13 games played last season, Speed totaled three solo stops, including a tackle for loss with Indianapolis, while also contributing on special teams, where he added six special teams tackles on the year said the Bears.