Bears renew broadcast partnership with WFLD FOX 32 CHICAGO

In a quest to renew their partnership, the Chicago Bears and WFLD announced FOX 32 Chicago will remain the broadcast home of the Bears in a multi-year deal.

The new deal will continue to feature FOX 32 Chicago as the Chicago Bears’ broadcast partner, and the network will continue to air preseason games for the organization.

“FOX 32 is thrilled to continue our amazing partnership and remain the Home of the Bears,” said Matt Piacente, vice president and news director of FOX 32. “We understand the enthusiasm of Bears’ fans and are committed to providing them with the premium coverage they demand.”

Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications, Scott Hagel, added, “Fox 32 has continued to provide premier coverage of the Chicago Bears on and off the field with their approach to programming and content. As we prepare to kick off our highly anticipated 2023 season, we are excited about continuing our partnership with a network that captures the enthusiasm around our city for Chicago Bears football.”

Below is the lineup of FOX 32 Chicago Bears Programming:

“Bears Gameday Live” – Hosted by Lou Canellis, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer, this weekly, half-hour program will air ahead of each Bears game and include exclusive access to the Bears, including in-depth analysis of the team’s upcoming game and live updates from inside the stadium.

“Bears Game Night Live” – Hosted by Lou Canellis, Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer, this weekly, half-hour post-game program will air at 10:30 p.m. Sunday evenings and feature an in-depth review of the game featuring highlights, interviews, and other exclusive content.

“BEARS UNLEASHED” – Hosted by Cassie Carlson, this weekly half-hour program will air on Fridays at 10:30 p.m., with a repeat on Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m., and provide in-depth analysis of the Bears’ upcoming game and season highlights, and discuss all of the relevant hot topics surrounding the Bears and the NFL.

Numerous Bears’ Specials will air throughout the year highlighting key moments from the Bears’ season and looking at the competition ahead.