Bears relieve Waldron of duties, promote Brown

The Bears on Tuesday, November 12. announced that offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been relieved of his duties and offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.

“Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players.”

Brown joined the Bears in 2024 as the offensive passing game coordinator, one season removed from serving as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (2023), where the 14-year coaching veteran contributed to offensive play-calling efforts. Brown spent three seasons on the offensive staff of the Los Angeles Rams (2020-22), spending time overseeing the running backs and tight ends groups, while adding the role of assistant head coach over his final two seasons. In his first season as assistant head coach/running Backs, Brown helped lead a Rams unit that collected an NFC West division title and ended the season with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Brown spent the first nine seasons of his coaching tenure at the collegiate level, which included three seasons as offensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.), leading the Hurricanes’ offense from 2016-18. The Decatur, Ga., native prepped collegiately at Georgia, where he finished his career as the fifth-leading rusher in program history, totaling 2,646 career rushing yards, along with 26 total touchdowns.