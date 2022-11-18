Bears promote small business Riley’s Ribz in November

In November, the Chicago Bears recognized Riley’s Ribz as their third Small Business All Pros Gameday Eats Edition winner for 2022. The event was presented by Visa.

According to the Chicago Bears, Riley’s Ribz is a veteran-owned family business founded by husband and wife Antonio and Caryn Riley. Founded in 2013, they are known for offering seven different seasonings, including All Purpose, Smokin Sweet BBQ seasoning, Caribbean Jerk, Savory Poultry, Hot and Spicy, Bold Blend, which is perfect for steaks and chops, and Lemon Pepper Sprinkle. They also offer two BBQ sauces, Sweet & Smoky and Sweet Heat.

All of the company’s products are gluten-free and low in sodium; they pride themselves on heart healthy seasoning guaranteed to add a kick of flavor to any dish. Their motto is “spreading the flavor one household at a time,” their registered trademark is “Make your food say Some’m.”

Consumers can find their products in select Jewel Osco stores, Walt’s Foods and other retail locations. At the company’s website, RileysRibz.com, customers can find their complete product list and order online, including internationally.

This marks the third year of the Bears Small Business All-Pros initiative. Last season, in partnership with Visa, Moody’s Pub, Cocoa Chili, Peppo’s Subs and Cleo’s Southern Cuisine were selected.

In 2020, 10 Small Business All-Pros winners were named, brought to you by Proven IT. All-Pro Cleo’s Southern Cuisine (2021) can now be found at all Chicago Bears game days at Soldier Field. Visit them in the United Club near Section 214.

Other 2022 Small Business All-Pros included 14 Parish, Tacotlán and Bitoy’s Sweet Treats. Each small business will receive four weeks of a Bears marketing partnership, including placement on the team’s official social media channels, ChicagoBears.com, and within email newsletters, along with in-stadium promotions.