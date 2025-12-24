Bears Pivot Stadium Search to Northwest Indiana Amid Illinois Legislative Standoff

The Chicago Bears have officially expanded their search for a new stadium to Northwest Indiana, signaling a major fracture in the team’s relationship with Illinois leadership.

The announcement came in a letter from Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren. He revealed the team is now “critically evaluating” opportunities across the state line after being told their stadium project is not a priority for Illinois lawmakers.

The shift follows years of focusing on a 326-acre site in Arlington Heights. While the team has committed $2 billion in private funding, negotiations over infrastructure support and property tax certainty have reached a stalemate.

“We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership,” Warren wrote. He added that the team was told directly that the project “will not be a priority in 2026.”

The frustration in the Bears’ front office is palpable. Warren noted that for a project of this magnitude, “uncertainty has significant consequences.”

In Gary, Indiana, the news was met with immediate enthusiasm. Mayor Eddie Melton released a statement positioning the city as a “strategic partner” rather than a backup option.

“By formally expanding their search to include Northwest Indiana, the Bears organization has acknowledged what we in Greater Gary have long understood,” Melton said. “Our region is no longer divided by an invisible state line.”

Melton highlighted Gary’s “plug-and-play” readiness, citing a growing entertainment district near the Hard Rock Casino. He also pointed to the city’s access to I-80/94, the South Shore Line, and the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

“We offer a level of connectivity and readiness that is rare in the Chicagoland region,” Melton said. He confirmed a comprehensive proposal is already being developed for the team.

The reaction from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office was sharp and critical. A spokesperson for the governor called the move a “startling slap in the face” to the team’s loyal fanbase.

“The Governor’s a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago,” the statement read. “But the bottom line for any private business development should not come at the full expense of taxpayers.”

Pritzker has remained firm that the team must also address the $500 million in outstanding debt from the 2003 renovation of Soldier Field before seeking further state assistance.

The stadium drama unfolds as the Bears enjoy their best season in years. The team is currently 11-4 and recently secured its first playoff berth since 2020 following an overtime win against the Green Bay Packers.

Warren emphasized that the team’s success on the field only increases the need for a world-class venue. The Bears currently play in the NFL’s smallest and oldest stadium.

“Our fans deserve a world-class stadium,” Warren wrote. “Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day.”

Critics in Springfield, however, questioned the timing of the letter. State Rep. Kam Buckner suggested the McCaskey family should “focus on hosting a playoff game in a stadium that actually exists.”

Buckner added that Illinois residents “reeling from the weight of rising property taxes” are not interested in a professional franchise “cutting to the front of the line.”

Despite the friction, the Bears insisted their commitment to the city of Chicago remains unchanged. The team emphasized it will continue to support the local community even as it looks elsewhere for a home.

“The Chicago Bears are a founding franchise,” Warren said. “One certainty is that our commitment to this city will not change.”

Whether the Indiana search is a genuine pursuit or a leverage play remains to be seen. In 1995, the Bears explored a similar move to Gary—dubbed “Planet Park”—before ultimately staying in Illinois.

But with Illinois leaders signaling a two-year delay on stadium legislation, the “Monsters of the Midway” appear closer than ever to a permanent move across the border.

“Our goal is clear: build a world-class football team that has a world-class stadium worthy of our world-class fans,” Warren said. “We must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future.”