Bears partner with United Airlines, offering fan discount airfare for away games

The Chicago Bears and United Airlines have partnered to offer a discount on airfare to 2023 away game destinations departing from O’Hare International Airport.

According to the Chicago Bears, the first 1,000 fans who use the promotion code UABEARS2023 on the United website or in the United app when booking will receive 20 percent off standard economy fares. Reservations must be made between June 2-June 9.

“As Chicago’s hometown airline and proud, longtime partner of the Bears, we’re always seeking ways to make it even easier for Chicagoans to get to the places that matter most to them,” said United’s Managing Director of Global Sponsorships and Inclusive Partnerships Jennifer Entenman. “We’re excited to help customers and fans travel to the biggest games of the season and cheer on the Bears.”

United Airlines is the official airline of the Chicago Bears and has been trusted with flying the team, as well as millions of fans, to games for more than 50 years throughout the partnership.

“We are always working with partners like United, to find ways to champion our fans as they trust the Chicago Bears and United Airlines with creating new memories,” says Lee Twarling, senior vice president of Sales and Customer Relations for the Chicago Bears.

“When we look at creative ways to keep growing the relationship with our long-term partners, we think of our fans first and collaborate on ways that continue to champion them. We are excited to offer this discount to our fans so they can continue to cheer on the team in other cities!”

Fans can visit the Chicago Bears website for the most up-to-date game information throughout the season and to prepare their travel for away games.

The Bears are playing on the road at the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. Fans can book tickets at united.com.