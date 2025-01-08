Bears move up Glaser from Practice Squad 

In recent news, the Chicago Bears announced the club elevated offensive lineman Chris Glaser from the practice squad prior to Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Per NFL regulation, all standard elevations revert back to the practice squad following the game, added the Bears.

The Bears said Glaser made his team debut in Week 16, securing his sixth-career NFL game played after seeing action in five games with the New York Jets in 2023, starting one game at right guard (Week 11 at Buffalo).

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022, the Bears said Glaser spent the offseason and early part of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (2022), before joining the Jets, where he spent the duration of the 2022 season and the first half of the 2023 season, before joining the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad (2023).

The Bears said Glaser spent one week with Dallas, before signing back with the Jets to New York’s active roster, appearing in five games. Glaser arrived in Chicago prior to the start of the 2024 regular season, where he has spent the entirety of the season on the club’s practice squad.

A native of Solon, Ohio, the Bears said Glaser appeared in 54 career games (44 starts) over his five seasons at the University of Virginia (2017-21), earning Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition in 2020, added Bears PR.

(Information courtesy of Chicago Bears PR).