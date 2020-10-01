Bears make NFL history with comeback victory over Atlanta Falcons

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

For the first time since 2013, the Chicago Bears improved to 3-0 on the season with a 30-26 comeback victory on the road over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 27.

The Bears were down by as many as 16 points going into the fourth quarter and suddenly a miracle happened.

Quarterback Nick Foles entered the fold and put on a SuperBowl MVP-like performance on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been where he’s been and it’s not easy,” said Foles, after taking over at quarterback due to a bad first half performance by quarterback Mitch Trubisky. “He was supporting me 100 percent. I know the emotions are real because I’ve been there recently.”

In the second half of Sunday’s game against the Falcons, Foles would complete three touchdown passes to tight end Jimmy Graham, wide receiver Allen Robinson and wide receiver Anthony Miller, to lead the Bears to a stunning 30-26 comeback victory and the team’s third win of the season.

“You can’t score 16 points with one throw; you can only score six,” Foles said after leading the Bears to a comeback victory.

Graham made two touchdown catches during the game, one from Trubisky and the other from Foles. Robinson snagged a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

But it was Miller who played the role of hero as he caught the go ahead TD with less than two minutes left to play.

In the final minutes of play, the Bears offense was able to run off the rest of the clock, thanks to the defense of safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. who would intercept the ball in Chicago territory to give the team back the ball with a minute left.

Final Score: Bears 30, Falcons 26.

After the comeback on Sunday, the Bears are the first team in NFL history to win two games in a single season where they were trailing by at least 16 points entering the 4th quarter.

With the win, the Bears remained tied with the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North division.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

QB Nick Foles, Bears, 3 TDs, 16 of 29 for 188 yards.

Foles threw for three TDs in the fourth quarter.