Bears lose to Washington Commanders 18-15 on QB Jayden Daniels 52-yard TD Bomb Play

With :02 seconds left to play in regulation, the Chicago Bears defense gave up a game winning bomb play to Washington’s rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, in a 18-15 loss to the Commanders on the road.

The Commanders shocked the Bears defense in the final seconds of play, scoring on a game winning drive in the fourth quarter.

The Bears defense was led by defensive lineman Montez Sweat, who tackled Daniels for his 45th career sack, now reaching 3.5 sacks on the season, added the Bears. Since the start of last season, Sweat has tallied 16.0 sacks, the third-most by any player in the NFC. LB T.J. Edwards secured a sack in the third quarter, his first of the season, which takes his career total to 8.5., the Bears added.

The Bears held the Commanders without an offensive touchdown through the first three quarters, marking the second occurrence this season (Week 4), said the Bears.

The Bears said punter Tory Taylor logged seven punts, totaling 341 gross yards for a 48.7-yard gross average (44.6 net), including a career-high five punts downed inside of the opponent’s 20-yard line and a career-long 68-yard punt. Taylor’s five punts downed inside of Washington’s 20-yard line are the most by a Bears punter since 2008 (Maynard, Week 13; 5). Taylor finished the game with five punts downed inside of the 20-yard line, four downed inside of the 10-yard line and one inside of the five-yard line, according to the Bears.

(Information courtesy of the Chicago Bears).