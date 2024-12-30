Bears lose to the Seahawks 6-3 on Thursday Night Football 

The Chicago Bears lost their 10th straight game of the season after losing to the Seattle Seahawks 6-3 on Thursday night Football.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith gave credit to the Bears defense for taking away the team’s explosive pass plays.

“They did a good job really trying to take away our explosive pass game and made us check it down,” said Smith. “We’re okay with that, fine with that. As long as we get the ball into the hands of our playmakers we got guys going to make plays. Hats to them like I said. They did a great job really stopping us when it mattered the most. We were crossing the 50 a bunch and then we would just stall out once we get near the red zone. I think that’s something we can improve on, especially from this game.”

According to the Bears, the team’s defense held the Seahawks to just six points scored on Thursday night, a season-best for the unit. The six points allowed were the fewest by a Bears defensive unit since 2021 (Week 17, three points), as the defense’s second-half shutout marks the second such occurence this season (Week 1).

The Bears also said they have now held opponents without a TD in the first half on four occasions this season. By holding Seattle to a field goal on their lone red-zone drive, the Bears now own an opponent red-zone TD percentage of 46.7, the third-best rate in the NFL. Chicago added one fourth-down conversion, taking their season total to 22, the second-most by any team in the NFL.

In addition to the defense, the Bears said DB Kyler Gordon tallied his third fumble recovery of the season, tied for the most by any player in the NFL. Gordon’s three fumble recoveries are the most by a Bears defender since 2017 (Jackson, three). LB T.J. Edwards tallied a team- high six tackles, totaling 125 stops on the year. By reaching 125 tackles, Edwards became just the second Bears defender to register 125 stops in back-to-back seasons since the turn of the century (Smith, 2020-21) and just the fourth player in Bears history to secure multiple 125-tackle seasons.

The Bears finished Thursday night with three sacks. On the first play of Seattle’s second possession, DL Montez Sweat collected his 47th career sack. Since the start of last season, Sweat’s 18.0 sacks are third-most by any player in the NFC. DL Byron Cowart added a sack in the second quarter, notching a takedown in his 50th career game.

Kicker C. Santos totaled three points scored, reaching 545 points scored over his Bears tenure, the fifth-most points scored by any player in team history, according to the Bears.