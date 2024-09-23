Bears lose to the Indianapolis Colts 21-16 on the road 

For a second week in a row, the Chicago Bears lost to an AFC opponent (the Indianapolis Colts) 21-16 on Sunday, September 22, on the road.

According to the Bears, defensive lineman Montez Sweat totaled two tackles for a loss, including his first sack of the season. The Bears said during the defense’s second drive of the game, Sweat dropped Colts QB Anthony Richardson for a loss of 11 yards, marking his first sack of the season and his seventh sack since joining the Bears to reach 42.5 career sacks.

The team said Sweat also added a tackle for loss in the third quarter, to register two tackles for loss in the game. The Bears added defensive lineman Austin Booker also added a tackle for loss. The tackle for a loss was Booker’s first of his career.

Facing third-and-goal in the second quarter, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds forced a takeaway, intercepting Colts QB Anthony Richardson in the end-zone. The linebacker collected his 10th interception of his career.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Edmunds’ 10 interceptions are tied for the second-most among all active linebackers.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos 53-yard field goal on the offense’s opening drive of the second half, was the 17th of his tenure with the team since 2017 (the second-most in franchise history).

In the second half, Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson’s earned his second interception of the season. Giving the team 16 second half interceptions since the start of 2023, good for second most in the NFL over that time, according to the Bears.

Final Score: Chicago 16, Indianapolis 21

With the loss, the Bears are now 1-2 on the season. The team will play their next game on Sunday, September 29, versus the Los Angeles Rams. Game time 12 p.m.

Rookie Contributions:

The Bears said rookie punter Tory Taylor landed one punt inside of the Indianapolis Colts 20-yard line during Sunday’s game. Taking his season total to six, which currently leads all rookie punters.